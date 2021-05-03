Asphalt Additive Market Worth $4.7 Billion by 2026 : Growing at a CAGR of 6.8%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The report "Asphalt Additive Market by Type (Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt), Application, Technology and Region – Global Forecast to 2026" The asphalt additive market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026. Increase in road construction projects along with the growing usage of asphalt additives in roofing application are some of the major key factors driving the growth of the asphalt additive market across the globe.



By type, polymeric modifiers is estimated to be the leading segment of asphalt additives market from 2021 to 2026, in terms of value and volume.

Based on type, the asphalt additives market has been segmented into Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-strip & adhesion promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt, and others. The polymeric modifier segment of asphalt additives market accounts for the largest share during the forecast period. Polymeric modifiers are used throughout the world to improve the flexibility and durability of asphalt pavements. They are easy to use, and the raw materials used to make them are readily available, which makes them the most preferred type of asphalt additives.



By application, roofing is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of asphalt additives market.

Based on application, the roofing segment is expected to lead the asphalt additives market in coming years. Roofs are subject to environmental damage due to excess heat, cold, or rain. The addition of additives to asphalt prevents this damage. Chemical, vegetable oil, or petroleum-based additives are added to asphalt to improve the functionality and viscosity of asphalt, while polymer-based additives are used to improve its Functionality. This creates the demand for asphalt additives in the future.



The Asia Pacific region was the largest market for asphalt additives in 2020

The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for asphalt additives in 2020, owing to the increasing demand for asphalt additives products in developing economies, such as India and China. China is the leading consumer of asphalt additives products in the Asia-Pacific region. The considerable growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, is expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific asphalt additives market.



Nouryon (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), Arkema SA (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Kraton Corporation (US), Ingevity Corporation(US), and BASF SE (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in the asphalt additive market.



Recent Developments :

- In June 2020, BASE SE launched a bitumen additive B2Last that binds components in the bitumen to form a strong yet elastic polymer grid. This helps extend the road lifespan and durability.

- In April 2019, Nouryon launched Wetfix G400, which is a versatile non-amine adhesion promoter derived from renewable resources. Wetfix G400 is a solution that is compatible with polyphosphoric acid (PPA) modified binders and works with all types of aggregates.



