The global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market is expected to decline from $338 billion in 2019 to $195.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -42.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $249.6 billion in 2023.



Top Companies in the Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market: Royal Dutch Shell; BP PLC; Gazprom Neft; CRH Plc; Owens Corning Sales LLC and Other



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Asphalt; Other Petroleum Products

2) By End Use Industries: Power Generation; Transport; Metallurgy & Metalworking; Food & Beverage; Chemical; Others



North America was the largest region in the global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market. Africa was the smallest region in the global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market.



The use of recycled asphalt shingles (RAS) (a petroleum product which is a variation on traditional asphalt) in asphalt pavement is increasing rapidly as it significantly reduces costs and resources to lay asphalt pavements. Shingle recycling involves collecting asphalt shingles from roof tear-offs and recycling to produce related products. Shingles constitute about 25%-30% asphalt cement, 40%-60% hard aggregate present in 30 to 60 sieves and 3%-12% fiber which are used in asphalt pavements. Recycled shingles reduces the need for landfills and reclaims resources such as asphalt binder and fine aggregate. For instance, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Highway Administration about 100% of asphalt pavement is recycled, thus indicating high levels of asphalt reclamation.



The asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market consists of sales of asphalt, lubricating oil and grease by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce block asphalt, asphalt paving mixture, asphalt shingle, coating materials, petroleum lubricating oil and grease. Asphalt is a sticky, black and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum used for surfacing roads, flooring, and roofing.

