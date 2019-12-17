Asphalt Pavement Solutions Is Standing by with Winter Repairs This Season

Delran, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Everyone loves a white holiday season — but many parking lot owners aren't fully aware of just how damaging snow can be to their lots. This season, Asphalt Pavement Solutions is encouraging property owners throughout New Jersey to protect their investments by having cracks and potholes repaired before the snow arrives.



Snow can be a major source of damage to a parking lot. When snow melts, it seeps into cracks and potholes already present in the lot. When temperatures drop again, the water in the cracks freezes and expands. This can cause new cracks to form and existing potholes to become worse — leaving property owners to manage their liability.



Asphalt Pavement Solutions provides a wide range of asphalt repair services that can help protect parking lot owners against winter damage. This winter, its team is encouraging property owners to take a walk around their parking lots before the snow arrives to identify existing cracks and areas that need repairs. Asphalt Pavement Solutions uses infrared technology to blend concrete and professionally fill potholes and cracks while also maintaining the seamless look of the parking lot. Parking lot owners who protect their commercial spaces with Asphalt Pavement Solutions before winter see less damage in their lots when spring arrives.



The first major winter snowfall is right around the corner. Parking lot owners who need a pothole filled or a crack repaired before winter fully arrives are encouraged to contact Asphalt Pavement Solutions today by calling 856-242-7522. Interested parties can also visit the company online at https://asphaltpavementsolutions.com/ and fill out a contact form.



About Asphalt Pavement Solutions

Asphalt Pavement Solutions is an asphalt maintenance company that serves the tri-state area. Their objective for over 35 years has always been to provide the best service possible while maintaining a close relationship with their customers.



To learn more, visit https://asphaltpavementsolutions.com/.