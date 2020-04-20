Asphalt Shingles Market Trends 2025 by Top Players Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, GAF Materials, NBP International

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Increasing building construction activities, primarily growing single family housing starts in North America is expected to spur demand for roofing materials over the forecast period. New building construction activities in both, residential and non-residential markets, is expected to drive significant gains in asphalt shingles market growth.According to the research, the asphalt shingles market size is anticipated to touch the $ 9.5 billion mark by 2025.



Request for a sample copy of this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3390



North America accounted for over 80% of the overall asphalt shingles market share. Re-roofing applications for both residential and commercial markets accounted for the largest share in asphalt shingles market worldwide. Damage caused by wear & tear as well as hurricanes and storms have major impact on increasing demand for asphalt shingles from re-roofing application segments.



Asphalt shingle recycling is convenient, economically viable and saves valuable resources from being wasted into landfills. Asphalt shingles, post end-of-life are commonly recycled into pavement, which offset requirement for new asphalt and aggregates. Growing consumer awareness related to positive environmental contribution of asphalt shingles even after end-of-life have major impact driving the product demand over the projected period.



Top Industry Players –



CertainTeed Corporation,

Owens Corning,

TAMKO Building Products Inc.,

IKO Industries Ltd.,

Atlas Roofing Corporation,

Tarco,

GAF Materials,

Malarkey Roofing,

PABCO Roofing Products,

Siplast Inc.,

Henry Company,

Polyglass U.S.A.,

Building Products of Canada Corp.,

NBP International,

Shibam Ventures



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3390



Dimensional asphalt shingles roofing materials in North America accounted for over 65% of revenue share in 2018. These shingles have become increasingly popular for higher end housing owing to its higher performance characteristics. Dimensional shingles are manufactured by laminating two or even three layers into a single unit thereby improving its performance characteristics.



Residential building types accounted for over 85% of volume share in asphalt shingles application segment owing to growing consumer demand for high performance, low cost and aesthetically improved roofing materials. The residential re-roofing applications accounted for over USD 4.5 billion in 2018 primarily driven by widespread roofing damage due to unfavorable weather conditions such as storms and hurricanes.



Asia Pacific asphalt shingles market demand may witness significant gains at over 8.5% owing to strong growth in residential as well as commercial building construction activities in the region. Rising disposable income, growing urbanization and increasing construction spending of the consumers in the developing economies in the region including China, India, South Korea and Thailand is projected to drive the asphalt shingles demand.



Browse report summary @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/asphalt-shingles-market



Global asphalt shingles market share is highly consolidated with majority of the market players located in the U.S. offering wide range of product verities across the globe. Owens Corning, CertainTeed Corporation, GAF, TAMKO and IKO are among key market players operating in the industry. Manufacturers in Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific regions are entering the market with innovative products and technology which is projected to rise competitive environment over the projected timeframe.



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.