Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2030 and Key Players - CONMED, BD, Cardinal Health

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market accounted for over ~US$ 897 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2030.



The growth of the aspiration & biopsy needles market can be attributed to several factors, such as the increasing awareness among people regarding diseases and the growing incidences and prevalence of cancer. Also, people with anxiety disorders are afraid of developing diseases that contribute to the extended dependence on diagnostic tests. Moreover, the preference for minimally invasive procedures that are less painful and enable quick recovery along with less surgical trauma to the body is further boosting the growth of the aspiration & biopsy needles market.



Major Key Players of the Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market are:

CONMED Corporation, BD, Cardinal Health, ARGON MEDICAL, Boston Scientific Corporation, INRAD Inc., HAKKO CO., LTD., Cook, Olympus America, Medtronic, and others.



Factors such as increasing cases of breast cancer among women, growing diagnostic testing activities, and increasing investments in R&D to enhance diagnostic procedures add to growth of the aspiration & biopsy needles market. Also, technological advancements, such as image-guided biopsy procedures, allowing easy removal of tissue samples, and obtaining images from different angles are further contributing to market growth. Breast Cancer Organization reports that 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed among women in the U.S. in 2020, along with 48,530 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. Also, the organization reports that about 2,620 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed will be diagnosed among men in 2020. The average risk of breast cancer for a man is about 1 in 883. As of January 2020, there are over 3.5 million women in the U.S. with a medical history of breast cancer. It covers women presently undergoing treatment, and those who have undergone treatment.



Major Procedures of Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market covered are:

Image-Guided Procedures

Nonimage-Guided Procedures



Major Applications of Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market covered are:

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Research Laboratories, and Academic Institutions



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Aspiration & Biopsy Needles market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Aspiration & Biopsy Needles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market Size

2.2 Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Sales by Product

4.2 Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Revenue by Product

4.3 Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Aspiration & Biopsy Needles industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



