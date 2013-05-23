Aspiring Police Officer Scholarship Offered by Police Officer Training Site

Turlock, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- A police training info website is asking future police officers “Why do you want to go into law enforcement?” The best answer wins an aspiring police officer scholarship from Police-Officer-Training.com.



Potential scholarship candidates can now apply for a scholarship to help them further their education as they pursue a career in law enforcement and learn how to become a police officer. The scholarship is open to anyone over the age of 17 who is or will be attending an accredited college or university in the next twelve months and is pursuing a career in law enforcement.



“Our scholarship was set up to give back to the community and to help deserving students more easily afford an education. The process is simple and only takes a minute,” according to police-officer-training.com. The qualifications for the scholarship can be found on the website.



The selection of the winner will be made by a committee who will not see the entrants identifying information. The committee will only have the 200 word response to the prompt: “Why do you want to go into law enforcement?”



The Police Officer Training website is dedicated to educating those who are looking for more information on police officer training. Offering this scholarship to a future law officer coincides with their commitment to provide resources to those interested in becoming a police officer. Two of the sites featured resources are its advice on passing the police officer exam and a basic outline of police officer and federal officer requirements with links to each state’s specific requirements. In addition, there is information on police officer training codes, fitness and employment outlook. A video on passing the oral board actually conducts a mock police oral board interview. During the video, an officer answers questions from the police oral board and then explains his answer.



Training to become a law officer obviously comes with its own set of unique requirements and accompanying degrees and training. Police Officer Training is designed to help provide a free service that answers questions about what it takes to follow this career path.



More About Police Officer Training

Police Officer Training provides those who want a career in law enforcement the information they need to help them choose their career path. The website gives them the information they need to attend the academy, pass the interview and become a police officer. For more information visit http://www.police-officer-training.com