Aspiring Yoga Teachers Turn to New Yoga Training Guide for Help Choosing the Best School, Program

This health epidemic has prompted many Americans to look for alternative, more enjoyable and sustainable ways of losing weight. And due to its wide range of health benefits, a large number of people are choosing to practice the oldest physical conditioning discipline known to mankind, yoga.



As the popularity of yoga continues to grow, new studios are opening from coast-to-coast, increasing the demand for yoga teachers.



But with more than 2,000 yoga schools offering yoga teacher training and yoga certification programs, it can be extremely challenging for people to know which school is best-suited for them.



Offering support and guidance for aspiring yoga teachers throughout the U.S. and the world, the newly launched site YogaTrainingGuide.com features more than 200 in-depth articles and an extensive directory to help people choose the right yoga certification program and school. As the most comprehensive resource for yoga students looking to become yoga instructors, the new site also offers insightful yoga marketing and business advice and discusses current yoga trends. Future yoga teachers can also receive special discounts of up to 60 percent off tuition through the site’s “Deals” program, as well as listings for yoga teacher scholarship opportunities.



With the large variety of different types of yoga training programs and schools available, it can be difficult for soon-to-be yoga instructors to know which ones are the right choice. YogaTraingingGuide.com helps people understand the differences between each of the programs and schools and assists them in reaching their goals of supporting their community and making a difference in the world.



According to YogaTrainingGuide.com, “If you are looking for the perfect yoga school to take your teacher training with, then we work with some of the top schools from around the world that offer everything from 100-hour, 200-hour, 300-hour, 500-hour, and immersion programs that range from Vinyasa, Hatha, Power, Ashtanga, Kundalini, Kids, Yin, Restorative, Prenatal, Hot, Bhakti, and of course many blends and fusion styles.”



In addition to its comprehensive directory, the site provides detailed business and marketing advice to help people understand how to launch and build their careers as a yoga instructor once they have gone through the proper training and have earned their certifications.



About YogaTrainingGuide.com

