Ass Kickin' Productivity: Life-Changing New Book Exposes Secrets to 'Getting Things Done'

Galveston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Since its introduction by Eliyahu M. Goldratt in 1984, the Theory of Constraints has provided millions of individuals and managers with a plausible explanation for why some goals just can’t be achieved. Using the idiom that a chain ‘is only as strong as its weakest link’, the model has helped expose the vulnerabilities within processes across all spectrums.



Almost three decades as its conception, Texan Chris Ervin is using the model for a ground-breaking new application, as the basis of his latest book on improving productivity. ‘Ass Kickin' Productivity: 12 Days to Getting More Things Done Than You Ever Thought Possible’ is posed to resonate with readers around the world.



Synopsis:



Using the Theory of Constraints to eliminate personal productivity bottlenecks, Ass Kickin' Productivity can skyrocket you to getting more things done in just 12 days.



The core concept of this book is that by using the Theory of Constraints you can easily and dramatically increase your productivity.



This involves easy things you can do to easily experience a quantum increase in your own productivity.



These do not rely on any tricks or secret techniques, but sound and obvious principles.



Once exposed to them, you will see how easy it is to double, triple, and even become 10 times more productive!



What follows has worked for me and countless others, so I know it will help you too.



As the author explains, twelve days is more than enough time to make tangible change.



“My book walks you through the entire process, on a day-by-day basis. By the end of the twelve days you’ll be more productive, successful and happier than ever before,” says Ervin.



Continuing, “The Theory of Constraints lies at the heart of the book and its concept. Goldratt did a great job at discovering it, explaining it and helping people apply it to their unique situations. My book builds on this application by giving people the inspiration they need to kick-start their own journey towards better productivity. It really isn’t as hard or daunting as it may appear.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“If there is anything I cannot get enough of it is motivation. The author touched on many aspects of my day that I may now go and improve on. Quality productivity means more free time to enjoy life,” says Baron, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “A great reminder of all the things we KNOW we should do in a ‘take action’ format with some fun and thought provoking new tips to stay motivated and get your act together. Thanks Chris!”



With the book’s popularity expected to rise, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Ass Kickin' Productivity: 12 Days to Getting More Things Done Than You Ever Thought Possible’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1d0JB4X



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.chriservin.com



About the Author: Chris Ervin

Chris Ervin is dedicated to helping people master time management skills. Author of Ass Kickin' Productivity and The Big 5 Time Management System, he takes pride in providing people information that they can use immediately to take control of their time. He currently resides in Texas.