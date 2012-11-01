Assara Laser Announces Appointment of David Tayar as New President and General Counsel

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- New York’s Assara Laser recently announced the appointment of David Tayar as Assara’s President and General Counsel. Assara Laser Cosmetic Services is a trusted leader in laser hair removal and non-invasive cosmetic skin treatments.



As senior associate in the corporate financing group of the prestigious New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, David Tayar has gained a wealth of experience and a stellar reputation in structuring corporate financing. After more than a decade with the firm, Tayar brings his exhaustive knowledge of strategic growth and acquisition financing through structured lending partnerships to the role of President and General Counsel for Assara Laser Cosmetic Services.



As co-founder along with former Paul, Weiss associate Will Shuman, David Tayor has already helped develop Assara’s strong reputation for trusted quality services in the cosmetic services field. Operating from its prime New York location in the center of Manhattan, directly adjacent to Rockefeller Center, Assara Laser’s reputation has not only caught the attention of an ever-growing cosmetic services client base, but also potential investors that see its foundation for growth.



“Dave has extensive knowledge of the mechanics of managing successful businesses and he has brought that strategic guidance to bear from the inception of Assara,” said Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Will Shuman. “More than a partner, he has been a mentor to me, and I am truly excited about his expanded role as president that will surely fuel our future growth.”



Assara Laser and Cosmetic Services specializes in laser hair removal, spider vein removal and customized facial treatments including laser facials, microdermabrasion and professional-level cosmetic products. The cosmetic services company is known for its licensed estheticians and certified laser technicians that bring extensive experience in both lasers and skin care. The specialists are backed by the gold standard of lasers; the FDA-approved Cynosure Apogee Elite, widely-recognized as one of the most powerful and safest lasers available.



While plans for bringing the company to the national stage are still under wraps, insiders see the move by Tayar as indication that expansion plans are on track for bringing franchises to cities across the country. “David’s move to President and General Counsel for Assara revitalizes the Assara ethic and commitment to our investors, our practice and our clients, which positions us to take advantage of the powerful upswing underway,” said Shuman. For more information, please visit http://www.assaralaserhairremoval.com/



Assara is located at 23 West 45th Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10036, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.