AsSeenOnTVOfficialSite.com Lowers Shipping Prices, Speeds Delivery Times

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Online retailer AsSeenOnTVOfficialSite.com announced an across-the-board reduction of its standard shipping charges. Despite having already been among the lowest available for the merchandise it stocks, the shipping fees were reduced further thanks to new agreements with its partnering carriers. This change makes the site, which was already the best place to buy As Seen on TV-branded products, even more of a leader in this field.



"The As Seen on TV products we stock practically sell themselves," company representative Brian Allen stated, "so we are continually looking for ways to serve our greatly valued customers even better. Our recently lowered shipping prices are one such innovation." The company specializes in retailing the innovative, unique products offered under the As Seen on TV brand. This diverse selection of gadgets, lifestyle enhancers, toys and accessories is known to many Americans thanks to its positioning on special-purpose television programs and advertisements.



The As Seen on TV brand itself was established by inventor, marketer and spokesman Ron Popeil. His warm, enthusiastic on-camera presence helped propel the carefully selected products he chose to often-monumental levels of sales. He was so successful in these sales efforts, in fact, that his name became virtually synonymous with the sort of inventive, creative products that AsSeenOnTVOfficialSite.com sells. Now retired, he began his television career in the 1950s and remained in the public eye for decades, becoming a cultural icon in the process.



"Long after an advertisement has gone off the air," Allen stated, "AsSeenOnTVOfficalSite.com remains ready to provide customers with the fascinating, one-of-a-kind infomercial products that piqued their interests on television." The site's security has been audited and certified by industry-leading specialists, and it has been likewise verified as a scrupulous and reliable merchant by independent party Authorize.net. Its market-leading position allows it to arrange for the highest levels of service and best prices from its suppliers and partners, and the benefits of these arrangements are passed on to its customers.



"We've long been the best way to acquire these interesting products," Allen concluded, "and with our recently lowered shipping charges, that's even more so the case today." Some of the company's most popular items include solar chargers which can be used to restore power to mobile phone batteries, inexpensive night vision glasses and a line of microwave-safe stone cookware. Every product it stocks has been chosen for its combination of uniqueness, value and innovation, and it stands behind all of these items with rock-solid customer service and a low price guarantee. It ships to a number of countries around the world and is one of the only and most reliable purveyors of these products to do so.



About AsSeenOnTVOfficialSite.com

AsSeenOnTVOfficialSite.com is an online destination for those looking for As Seen on TV-branded products. Providing the highest-possible levels of security, privacy, service and reliability, the company offers the best prices on these items as well as extremely low shipping charges.