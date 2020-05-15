Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- The ability to serve manufacturers with most favorable supply chain and improved productivity will drive assembly machine market share encouragingly over the times to come. Both automated and manual assembly lines offer better efficiency, quality, and productivity while lessening cycle time and labor costs. Several key application segments such as aerospace, packaging, pharmaceutical, electronics, and military/defense have added demand which has led to assembly machines industry expansion. According to the market forecast published by Global Market Insights Inc., assembly machine market is anticipated to surpass $9 billion by 2025.



Globally, manufacturers have been concentrating on strategies to increase profitability and reducing their operating costs. Manufacturers leverage fully automated assembly for mass production, enabling streamlined production process and reduction in manufacturing errors. Fully automated assembly machines enable automatic feeding and assembly of products. These machines offer more efficiency as they can lessen energy costs owing to the low heating requirements. Furthermore, automated processes enhance productivity and accuracy in manufacturing operations. Manufacturers in pharmaceuticals and medical devices sector adopt these machines for environments which require strict cleanliness. High adoption and numerous benefits of these machines will fuel growth of assembly machine market share.



Cosmetic sector beholds huge demand for automated equipment and thus acts as a potential growth field for assembly machine market. Escalating disposable income, increasing adoption of western culture in various countries, and enhancement in e-commerce business have added a boost to the adoption of cosmetic products globally. Manufacturers have been developing certain machinery for assembling and feeding closures, mascara brushes, plugs, spray heads, pumps, aerosol valves, and lipstick mechanisms with production of 1-10 parts per second. Assembly machines have been helping key firms in the cosmetics and perfumery sector to pace up the process of manufacturing. With the contribution of providing enhanced productivity and reduced operation time, assembly machine market is going to witness significant returns due to cosmetic sector over 2019-2025.



There has been considerable growth reported in industrialization and manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific region over the past few years which has accelerated the growth of global assembly machine industry share. Emerging government initiatives such as Made in China and Make in India have been encouraging small-scale manufacturers to develop and strengthen their foothold in assembly machine industry.



Above the ground availability of raw materials and reduced labor costs will bring greater investments from the companies in APAC which will help to augment revenue in assembly machine market in future. Furthermore, technological advancements have been going on in developed countries to increase implementation of advanced machinery in production lines which will help to improve market trends. Aforementioned are some of the factors supporting the advancement of APAC assembly machine market share.



