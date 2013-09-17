Assessing the Payment Landscape in the Middle East and Africa - New Study Released

New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Much of the Middle East and Africa remains untouched by traditional financial services. Moving forward, the key trends will be the expansion of the infrastructure required to allow for card payments, the continued conversion of unbanked consumers, and overcoming the cultural barriers that have adversely affected card penetration rates.
Euromonitor International's Assessing the Payment Landscape in the Middle East and Africa global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Consumer Finance market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective onmarket evolution and the criteria for success. The briefing leverages Euromonitor International's 360-degree coverage of the global payments' landscape including insight on consumer debt.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Finance market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
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