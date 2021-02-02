Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The assessment services market has grown manifolds with the increase in the number of internet users. The market growth is fuelled by the increased preference for online exams among the government and corporate bodies and associated demand from competition-conducting authorities to bring on board specialist exam-conducting institutions.



Assessment Services Market Drivers

An increasing number of young entrepreneurs and jobseekers are one of the major driving factors for the market. They often refer to the internet platform where they can find new and several forms of employment, which can offer adaptability and increase income-earning opportunities. The online examinations use the internet to conduct assessments or tests, where the candidates are assessed on a fully automated platform. The growing preference among governments and corporates to opt for online exams is expected to propel the market demand in the near future.



Assessment Services Market Regional Landscape

On the basis of region, North America held the largest market share of the assessment services market in 2020. The market in North America is most successful in comparison to the rest of the world, which can be attributed to the increasing focus on tests and custom-made assessment services to aid selection and staffing services for professional organizations and educational institutions. In the U.S., employers prefer assessment services as these extensively reduce the time and cost of recruiting and hiring. The Asia Pacific region is expected to observe the highest CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period in recruitment and promotion assessment services. This market demand can be accounted to a rise in the number of certifications and competitive examinations along with the rising requirement for skill assessment with growing employability in this region.



Key market participants comprise Korn Ferry, Pearson VUE, IBM Corporation, TeamLease, Aon PLC, DDI, Mettl, Hogan Assessment Systems Inc., PSI Services LLC, and Talent Plus Inc., among others.



Assessment Services Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Psychometric Test

Aptitude Tests

Coding Tests

Others



Assessment Services Market Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment

Pre-Employment Assessment Service

Development Assessment Service



Assessment Services Market Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Assessment Services Market Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Government



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Assessment Services market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Assessment Services market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Assessment Services market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Assessment Services market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Assessment Services market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Assessment Services market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



