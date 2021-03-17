Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global assessment services market is projected to be worth USD 11.47 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The assessment services market is projected to observe a high demand by the year 2027. The growing necessity of competition-conducting authorities' associated with tests, such as TOEFL and PAPI 3, to sign up specialist exam-conducting firms and growing inclination among the various sectors to opt online computer-based tests drives the market growth. Concentrating on professional developments through assessment services help employees in developing their skills and improving their performance. These services are used as training to accommodate new employees, educate current employees' new skills for the same job, and promote employees into positions requiring different skill sets.



Next, the market assessment report also takes into account the top performers and the new entrants when weighing up on the competitive landscape of the Assessment Services market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Relevant and hard to find facts pertaining to the import and export status, supply chain management, product price, profit and gross margin are clearly explained through resources such as charts, tables and graphic images. A comprehensive coverage of various segments and the breakdown of their sale figures according to the regions form an important part of the scope of this study.



The report on global Assessment Services market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, SHL, a company involved in providing assessment services, entered into a strategic alliance with IBM Corporation for offering talent assessments services to businesses worldwide.

Ford Motor, a leading automotive manufacturer, conducts the "One Ford" assessment, a psychometric test, to ascertain whether the personal values and skills are in alignment with the company's values. The test is intended to assess a candidate's aptitude to perform in a team while achieving work excellence.

Evaluating the coding skills of programmers has emerged as an essential procedure in recruitment in the IT and software firms. These types of assessment tests are generally done to hire a software developer or programmer. The different screening method of hiring a programmer are coding test or programming test, online code test or software test, and an online proctored code test.

The MCCEE is a screening examination that evaluates the basic medical knowledge and problem solving of a candidate at a level similar to a minimally skilled medical student carrying out his or her medical study in Canada and about to go for supervised practice.

K-12 sector indicates the companies which are specialized catering to the 12 years, Kindergarten to 12th grade. Byju's Think & Learn is a K-12 based online platform that offers plenty of courses focusing on India's K-12 students. The company provides improved learning service through online next-level intuitive graphical programs and enhanced self-assessment services.

The market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.5% in the period 2020-2027, attributed to a growing number of competitive certifications tests, the increasing necessity for skill assessment for better employability, and the rising labor force population in the region.

Key market participants comprise Korn Ferry, Pearson VUE, IBM Corporation, TeamLease, Aon PLC, DDI, Mettl, Hogan Assessment Systems Inc., PSI Services LLC, and Talent Plus Inc., among others.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Psychometric Test

Aptitude Tests

Coding Tests

Others



Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment

Pre-Employment Assessment Service

Development Assessment Service



Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Government



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research methodologies used for evaluating the Assessment Services market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



