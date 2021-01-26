Assessment Services Market will reach to US$ 27360 million by 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 110 pages on title 'Assessment Services Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe or Asia and important players such as AON, Korn Ferry, CEB



Summary

Assessment Services in this report refers to a kind of service that helps the company, academic, government and other institutions assess the knowledge, skills and abilities, etc.



This report contains market size and forecasts of Assessment Services in US, including the following market information:



US Assessment Services Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)



Top Five Competitors in US Assessment Services Market 2019 (%)



The global Assessment Services market was valued at 19520 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 27360 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. While the Assessment Services market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.



COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Assessment Services businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Assessment Services in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Assessment Services market size in 2020 and the next few years in US



Total Market by Segment:



US Assessment Services Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)



US Assessment Services Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)



Online Medium



Offline Medium



US Assessment Services Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)



US Assessment Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)



Entrance Assessment Services



Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services



Certification Assessment Services



Competitor Analysis



The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Total Assessment Services Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Total Assessment Services Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:



AON



Korn Ferry



CEB



Psytech



Hogan Assessments



Aspiring Minds



TT Success Insight



Cubiks



Performanse



Talent Plus



NSEIT



AssessFirst



Chandler Macleod



TeamLease



IBM



DDI



MeritTrac



Mettl



Prometric



Pearson Vue



PSI



Major Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



1.1 Assessment Services Market Definition



1.2 Market Segments



1.2.1 Segment by Type



1.2.2 Segment by Application



1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Assessment Services Market Overview



1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report



1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information



1.5.1 Research Methodology



1.5.2 Research Process



1.5.3 Base Year



1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats



2 US Assessment Services Overall Market Size



2.1 US Assessment Services Market Size: 2020 VS 2026



2.2 US Assessment Services Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026



....Continued



