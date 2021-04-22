Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Asset and Wealth Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Asset and Wealth Management Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Asset and Wealth Management. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dell EMC (United States), Capgemini SE (France), Cognizant (United States), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Wells Fargo (United States), BlackRock (United States), Bank of America (United States), Morgan Stanley (United States), Allianz Group (Germany), JP Morgan Asset Management (United States), Hexaware Technologies (United States).



Definition:

Asset and wealth management is defined as procedures, which offers financial planning by designated managers/ wealth advisors. It has high growth prospects due to increasing financial services such as investment advice, assets management, accounting, tax services, retirement planning and legal or estate planning. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the aggregated financial services and robotic based automation.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Asset and Wealth Management Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Increasing High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) Population

- Upsurge Global Urban Population



Market Trend

- Increasing Demand at Asia Pacific regions

- Rising Concern about Asset and Wealth management



Opportunities

- Rising Global Budding GDP of the Nation Boost the Market Growth

- Technological Advancements Such As Robo-Advisors Boost the Market Growth



Challenges

- Security and Privacy Concerns Regarding Fraud and Forgery

- Lack of Skilled Professional for Installation and Orientation of Both Hardware and Software



The Global Asset and Wealth Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Banks, Broker Dealers, Specialty Finance, Wealth Advisors, Other), Investors (Millennials, Generation X, Baby Boomers), Form (Portfolio Management, Trusts, Funds, Investment Advice, Others {financial vehicles}), Technology (Mobile, Analytics, Social Media, Cloud technology, Big data analytics)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



