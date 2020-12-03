Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- Global Asset Integrity Management Systems Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Aker Solutions ASA (Norway), Asset Integrity Solutions (Poland), Bell Energy Services UK Limited (United Kingdom), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Fluor Corporation (United States), Intertek Group plc (United Kingdom), SGS SA (Switzerland), John Wood Group PLC (United Kingdom), MISTRAS Group Inc. (United States) and The Welding Institute (United Kingdom) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Metegrity Inc. (Canada) and KMAC Limited (India).



An increasing need for asset integrity management system from new offshore fields in deep waters has been fueling the market. Also, there is various government regulation from different countries for quality control requirements have been supplementing the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing use of IOT for industrial automation and integration of cloud technology in asset integrity management system is considered as a driver for the market. However, high-cost association with asset integrity management system due to high initial investment and complex installation process associated with asset integrity management system are limiting the growth of the market. According to AMA, the Global Asset Integrity Management Systems market is expected to see growth rate of 8.35% and may see market size of USD32.91 Million by 2024.



Market Trend

- Increasing Popularity of Asset Integrity Management System due to Rising Advancement and Create Procedure



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand as High Requirement of Asset Integrity Management System from New Offshore Fields in Deep Waters

- Growing Demand due to Strict Government Regulation for Quality Control Requirements



Opportunities

- Decreasing Oil and Gas Prices Result in, Increasing Demand for Maintaining Asset and Plant

- Increasing Oil and Gas Exploration Activities across the Globe

- Integration of Cloud Technology in Asset Integrity Management System



Restraints

- Tough Environmental Conditions in Many Geographical Areas such as the Arctic and the Middle East Regions

- Huge Initial Cost Associated with Asset Integrity Management System



Challenges

- Complex Process for Asset Integrity Management System Installation

- Lack of Skilled Manpower for Operating Asset Integrity Management System



The Asset Integrity Management Systems market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Asset Integrity Management Systems Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Asset Integrity Management Systems Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Asset Integrity Management Systems Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Asset Integrity Management Systems Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Asset Integrity Management Systems Market Breakdown by Segments (by End User Industry (Oil and Gas, Power, Mining, Aerospace, Others), Component (Service, Software), Service Type (Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), Reliability, Availability, and Maintainability (RAM) Study, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study, Structural Integrity Management, Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Inspection, Others))

5.1 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Asset Integrity Management Systems Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Asset Integrity Management Systems Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



