Asset Inventory Management for Small Manufacturers Defined by Fishbowl Inventory

The value of an asset depends on its intended use and the amount of money that can be earned by selling it or saved by using it wisely in a production or other process. Assets are not always physical; a company may count its intellectual property and its software systems as assets. Regardless of whether assets are physical or intellectual, asset tracking and inventory management are key components that allow organizations to manage their assets and inventory to their greatest advantage according to Fishbowl Inventory.



Asset Tracking and Inventory Management from Fishbowl Inventory benefits manufacturing organizations. The cost reduction allows inventory to be optimized, as well as, reduce shrinkage, and lower labor costs. It also generates increased revenue by reducing out-of-stock SKUs and monitor sales trends to optimize sales patterns. Ultimately greater efficiency is achieved through improved accuracy, reduced data entry errors, and automated data collection to provide real-time monitoring.



Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



Manufacturers benefit in many ways by using Fishbowl’s Manufacturing Option. Fishbowl provides several competitive advantages, including configurable bills of materials, instructions, and stages; tracks tens of thousands of parts and integrates with QuickBooks.



As manufacturers grow and expand their product line, increasingly complex processes must be coordinated. Fishbowl simplifies processes by automatically generating manufacture orders, work orders, bills of materials and other essential documents when customer orders arrive. Each bill of materials can include detailed instructions, multiple stages of production, and other features to make every manufacturing job more efficient.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



