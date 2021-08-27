Asset Management Industry Expansion in Hong Kong and Singapore Creates Opportunities

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2021 -- The asset management industry currently exists in a challenging environment, one that is experiencing shifts in asset classes, market volatility, a potentially long recession and new swathes of corporate debt. However, there are also many opportunities thanks to the large amount of capital that is available for investment and the markets that are expanding in locations such as China and Asia Pacific. Digitisation and emerging technologies also present many opportunities to improve outlooks. As the asset management world looks for ways to streamline approaches and get ready for the next big shift, KPMG professionals have identified a number of key themes that are going to be critical for a brighter future. These include accelerating digital adoption and integration of technology, redesigning the future of work, navigating business opportunities in China and redefining operating models. All of these changes are going to require a new approach to asset management recruitment in Hong Kong and Singapore as businesses look to take opportunities as they arise.



As a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector, Selby Jennings has extensive experience in asset management recruitment in Hong Kong and Singapore. The firm was established in 2004 and has evolved alongside the industry in Asia Pacific, developing a team with a deep level of insight into the challenges asset managers face today, as well as the potential for innovation and growth. The firm understands how important a strong team is for those seeking to respond to challenging conditions and uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to support more effective asset management recruitment in Hong Kong and Singapore. In addition to specialist insight and understanding in asset management, Selby Jennings also has a wealth of experience in key fields such as financial technology, quantitative research and trading, legal and compliance and sales and trading. Working with businesses across all these fields, from groundbreaking start-ups to innovative big corporations, has given the firm a great deal of insight into the Asia Pacific market.



This local knowledge and understanding is complemented by a robust international reach. Selby Jennings is part of the Phaidon International group, which means that the firm is the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. This dual level of insight and connections sets the firm apart from others with its genuinely global reach. Key to growth at Selby Jennings has been the strength of the team. The firm has invested consistently in people, providing ongoing training to ensure consultants are confident and exceptionally capable and providing tools such as best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. This investment has been especially beneficial over the past year when the team proved to be adept at adapting to the changing needs of asset management recruitment in Hong Kong and Singapore. There are currently a range of roles available via Selby Jennings Asia Pacific including Delta 1 Quant Trader, Corporate Services Administrator and Compliance Analyst [Asset Management].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



