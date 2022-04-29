Asset Management Recruiters Target Hedge Fund Glen Point Capital

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- When the proposed merger between Glen Point Capital and Eisler Capital looked set to collapse, this immediately caught the attention of asset management recruiters in the UK and beyond. The failed merger has made Glen Point a new target for asset management recruiters in London, particularly as the firm has a history of recruiting from big banks like Citi and the calibre of talent within the business is known to be high. As a result, it's no longer Credit Suisse that is the target for headhunters in this industry but Glen Point Capital. The firm was originally established in 2015 and began life as a globally macro fund with strategies encompassing other areas such as emerging market fixed income. It was supposed to be completing the merger with Eisler Capital in March of this year and no reason has been given publicly as to why the deal didn't go through.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings are experienced asset management recruiters, used to providing specialist support in situations such as the failed Glen Point and Eisler merger. The team's expertise is deep and broad and includes working with a wide spectrum of businesses, from agile startups to globally renowned financial institutions. As well as expertise as asset management recruiters, Selby Jennings also brings a wealth of other experience to the table, including in key connected areas such as sales and trading, risk management, financial technology and quantitative research and trading. Over the years, Selby Jennings has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as establishing a network of contacts with hiring managers industry-wide. As a result, it has become a go-to for talented people keen to take career-defining next steps as well as enterprises looking to benefit from situations such as the failed Glen Point and Eisler merger. Selby Jennnigns uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire salutations to solve every hiring need.



There's no limit to the reach that the team at Selby Jennings has as asset management recruiters in the UK. The firm's British network includes most major cities, such as London, Birmingham and Manchester. In addition, the firm has access to extensive international reach that comes from the UK team being part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. No matter where the firm works - or what the field of expertise - the same consistent standards of service can be relied on. This is thanks to the investment that the firm makes in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. These asset management recruiters offer a range of different roles today, including for positions across the wider banking and financial services sector. These include Crypto Quant Researcher and Marine Fuel Trader.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.