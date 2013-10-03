Asset Record Featured at NYC's Real Estate Expo

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Asset Record Company CEO, Chad Wiech, has been invited to speak at the 5th Annual NYC Real Estate Expo, Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the New York Hilton in midtown Manhattan. Wiech’s presentation will be on the topic of “Data Readiness” which will focus on how real estate professionals who connect with other market participants and their valuable information speed up transactions and minimize redundant costs.



Since inception, Asset Record Company has become a leader in offering property owners, real estate professionals and lenders a safe place online to connect and share important real estate documents and property specific information.



As part of the expo, Asset Record Company will participate as a finalist along with four other leading real estate technology firms to see who will be named “Most Disruptive” in the NYC real estate landscape. Experts know that ‘disruptive’ is a good thing, as it refers to advances that can transform an industry, especially as it relates to old-school processes.



“We believe that a property with better information, connected to smart people, is more attractive,” said Chad Wiech. “Asset Record showcases collective property knowledge to help increase market readiness liquidity and value”.



About NYC Real Estate Expo

The NYC Real Estate Expo is New York’s only full-scale, real estate exposition and conference geared exclusively towards the real estate and real estate-related professionals. Over 3,500 real estate professionals are expected to be in attendance at the event. For more information, please visit http://www.nycrealestateexpo.com



About Asset Record Company

Founded in 2010, The Asset Record software application provides a Real Estate specific collaboration tool that unites owners, lenders and real estate professionals who need to share property information. For more information, please visit http://www.assetrecord.com/