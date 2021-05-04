Asset Tracking Software Market to Witness Massive Growth by Datalogic, Trimble, Mojix

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- Global Asset Tracking Software Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States), Stanley Black And Decker, Inc.(United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), Datalogic S.P.A (Italy), Trimble Inc. (United States), Ubisense Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Mojix, Inc. (United States), Impinj, Inc. (United States)



In today's world progressively dynamic IT environments, the ability to effectively access, manage, and secure software and hardware assets are more than important than ever. Likewise, enhanced asset management practices allowed the various organizations from different industries to contrast the current and future costs of assets and based on these predictions, improve operations productivity and cybersecurity. The key drivers contributing to the growth of the managed services are the rise in digital information, the need to secure it, increasing trend of bringing your own devices, flexibility to match custom requirements, continuous upsurge in dependency over heterogeneous networks, and persistent rise in the complexity of technological solutions.



Market Drivers

- Fixed Asset Management Software automates the different stages of the asset lifecycle, and helps in improving efficiency while optimizing capital expenditure.



Market Trend

- Automation coupled with increased adoption of IoT-based assets across industries such as Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Energy, Power, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, and Construction, amongst others



Opportunities

- Technological advancements across industries, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning, and many more



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Asset Tracking Software market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Asset Tracking Software market study is being classified by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size (Small And Medium Organization, Large Organization), Industry Vertical (Government and Defense, BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Others), Component (Software, Service (Professional services, Managed services))



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Asset Tracking Software market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Asset Tracking Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Asset Tracking Software Market

The report highlights Asset Tracking Software market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Asset Tracking Software, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Asset Tracking Software Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Asset Tracking Software Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Asset Tracking Software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



