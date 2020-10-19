Assguard the Latest VPN App to Offer an Abundance of Features and Unbridled Security

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Recent security breaches across various websites have made it clear how easy it is for hackers to gain access to one's private details. If users on the internet are not careful, they could be inviting hackers to potentially steal their identity and credentials. This is why most cybersecurity experts recommend using a VPN, or virtual private network. This is a program or service that allows users to hide their identity online by connecting via a private network.



Among the newest and trending VPN options is Assguard. This simple-to-use app is designed to offer a multitude of features and functionality. While on the forefront it may seem like just a VPN app, it is actually designed to do a lot more. By using Assguard, users have been able to get past restrictions websites and embolden their safety seamlessly. Unlike other VPN services that involve tiresome tasks like making accounts and selecting countries, Assguard offers a straight-to-the-point experience. Get the Best VPN For Windows Today



Through Assguard, users have access to an abundance of shortcuts. With just a click of a button, users can secure their public Wi-Fi, or unblock popular websites or services. All of this is achieved without needing to make an account. The main goal behind the program is to provide seamless and highly accessible VPN technology to users. The developers have spent time gathering the best online resources to create the most essential shortcuts for their users.



Assguard also states that user security and privacy is one of their primary objectives. Unlike other VPN services that may sell user data to third-party companies, Assguard ensures that there is a strict no-logs policy applied to the service. This ensures that users are getting much more value out of the service than merely hiding or changing their location.



With affordable rates and an ever-growing list of shortcuts, Assguard is quickly rising through the ranks. It is now among the premier choices among many internet users.



About Assguard

Assguard is an app that users can utilize to connect to a VPN. The application comes alongside a number of shortcuts that ensure that allow limitless accessibility. In addition to this, they are among the few VPN services that employ a strict no-logs policy. As a result, users' data remains safe and is not sold to third parties. The app is available on various platforms and comes alongside a monthly and yearly payment option. For more information: visit the official website here