Assistance League National President Speaks out on Winning Make a Difference Day All-Star Award

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Winning USA WEEKEND Magazine’s Make A Difference Day All-Star Award by an online public vote is more than an honor for Assistance League. It’s validation that its original model of member volunteerism and philanthropy started almost 100 years ago still works today.



Assistance League representatives received the award from Today Show hosts Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush along with rock star Jon Bon Jovi at a recent recognition luncheon in Washington, DC.



“Thousands of member volunteers work effectively nationwide to help disadvantaged children and families in our communities,” said Assistance League National President Nancy Reberger. “We are very proud of this wonderful and appropriate national recognition of the success of our programs, especially the annual book drive on Make A Difference Day.”



Assistance League’s national organization inspires and supports more than 25,000 member volunteers in 120 communities nationwide. Local chapters meet the challenging needs of children and families through its nationwide Operation School Bell® school clothing program and other locally developed philanthropic programs.



As one Assistance League member said, “Make A Difference Day is not just a day; it’s a life style we all embrace every day.” Assistance League members provide over 3.2 million volunteer service hours annually.



About Assistance League

Assistance League is a 501(c)(3) organization that returns over $38 million to local communities and assists 1.4 million people annually. Programs are partially funded through a nationwide chain of member-operated Assistance League thrift stores. For more information, go to assistanceleague.org.