AssistanceForSingleMothers.com Announces 1st Annual $1000 Mommy Blogger Scholarship

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Among all of the struggles of being a Mom, the growth of the Internet provides new opportunities for moms to start their own business while working from home. However, for those looking to share their experiences with others, breaking into the world of full-time blogging isn’t child’s play.



With this in mind, Influenced Media, LLC is announcing the launch of their first annual $1,000 Mommy Blogger Scholarship Program on July 1, 2012.



The scholarship, awarded by globally-acclaimed online parenting website, AssistanceForSingleMothers.com, will provide one mom with $1000 and along with one-on-one coaching by a blogging expert to assist them with the growth and development of their own mommy-centric blog.



Donny Gamble Jr., Founder of Influenced Media, LLC, explains the reason behind creating the scholarship program.



“Our scholarship program is important to us because we want to give back the knowledge we have obtained throughout the years from all of our experiences and to help struggling moms create a voice or more income for their families. We understand the needs of the Mommy Blogging community and that is why we have developed our scholarship program” Gamble says.



Continuing, “We understand the challenges of becoming a mommy blogger and being able to earn an income from your blogging efforts and want to help out moms whom are struggling and want to start or further grow their blog.”



Gamble and his company understand that many Mothers have dreams and aspirations to share their experiences with others. However, many lack the resources and guidance that they require.



With this in mind, the $1000 scholarship will be accompanied by a wealth of personal coaching and one-on-one tutorials to ensure that the winner is able to grow their own blog and possibly use it to provide a full-time income.



The scholarship is open to any Mommy with an existing blog, as well as those who plan to start a blog within thirty days following the commencement of the application deadline.



Funding is provided by Influenced Media, LLC, who own and are operating the program.



“We believe that our first annual scholarship program will provide vitally essential funds and support to one lucky Mom. We plan to run this program on an annual basis, as well as roll out a blog training guide very soon” Gamble adds.



Applications for the program open on July 1st and close on September 29th, with a winner chosen on October 1st.



http://assistanceforsinglemothers.com/scholarship.html



About AssistanceForSingleMothers.com

AssistanceForSingleMothers.com was created to be used as a comprehensive resource for single Moms everywhere.



Packed with current information and upbeat articles on careers, education, grants, scholarships, help with housing, parenting tips, relationships, heath, fitness and finances – Moms will find nothing but quality and up-to-date information.