Assisted Living Green Bay Facility Angels on Arcadian Recognizes Outstanding Staff Members

Appleton, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The elderly often insist on staying in their own homes, especially since they have grown accustomed to living there for many years. However, making the decision to move a loved one into an assisted living facility can be a great way to give them a new lease on life and allow them to make friends, all while knowing they are safe.



For years, individuals seeking the perfect assisted living Green Bay facility for their loved ones have always chosen Angels on Arcadian. Known for their exceptional level of care and devoted staff, Angels on Arcadian’s mission was always “to be the very best and to make [the facility] feel just like you’re home.” The facilities of Angel on Arcadian are top notch, complete with large living spaces, secure, homelike atmospheres, and all utilities. The assisted living environment also offers home cooked meals and snacks to all of its residents, while keeping a watchful eye on those who need nutritional monitoring. Angels of Arcadian’s licensed and professional staff perform routine health monitoring, hospice and respite care, and manage medication systems to make sure that all residents are well taken care of.



Angels on Arcadian prides itself on having the most experienced and caring caregivers possible. The assisted living in Appleton WI facility routinely recognizes the accomplishments of their staff, and has recently announced a graduation, a promotion, and an award given to three different staff members.



As a part of the Green Bay senior housing Continuing Education Program, staff member Betsy Fry recently attend three weeks of intense training and passed her state administrator class.



Earlier in the month, Angels on Arcadian also announced the promotion of Billie Jo Sonnenberg to the position of Staff Training Supervisor.



Finally, for her outstanding work with Angels on Arcadian staff and residents, former Activity Director Vicky Tenor was recognized as employee of the quarter at the facility’s most recent all staff meeting.



All of Angel on Arcadian’s outstanding staff work together to make the senior living Appleton, WI facility an enjoyable place for both residents and employees. Angel on Arcadian invites any individual to call and set up a tour of the facility.



About Angels on Arcadian

Angels on Arcadian is an assisted living facility that provides high quality care to all of its clients. The professional and friendly staff of Angels on Arcadian provides uncompromising care for all of their residents on a daily basis. The facility’s mission is to make Angels on Arcadian residents feel like home by encouraging dignity and independence. For more information, please visit http://www.angelsonarcadian.com