Assisted Living in Cincinnati Ohio Information That Is Helpful and Thorough Is Available at HCMG.com

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Finding a facility that offers the best assisted living in Cincinnati Ohio can take some time, but there’s a web site that offers information on six locations in the greater Cincinnati area, within Healthcare Management Group’s portfolio of properties.



At Brookwood, one of the company’s retirement communities in Cincinnati Ohio, they are using technology that makes telemedicine possible –doctors can diagnose conditions and prescribe care for patients, without physically being at the facility. This technology was recently discussed in an article that appeared in the Cincinnati Business Courier. This helps patients who are diagnosed with cardiac conditions and may keep them from being readmitted to the hospital, as doctors can monitor their conditions, while freeing up beds in the local hospitals.



In Blue Ash, Ohio, Brookwood Retirement Community leads every other physical rehabilitation center in promptly returning patients to successful, healthy lives, according to the company’s web site.



Residents with Alzheimer’s disease are continually evaluated at the Alois Alzheimer Center, and are cared for based on the company’s five levels of care offered.



The company’s nursing homes Cincinnati offer a variety of senior care services. Those services include Alzheimer’s care, cardio rehabilitation, specialized wound care, dementia care, cardiac recovery, speech, occupational or orthopedic therapy. The trained professionals at HCMG’s provide real-life therapies to improve the lives of their residents.



Still, for individuals who just need rehabilitation, the company offers assisted living care that allows seniors to stay in their own homes.



For those who prefer to practice independent living for as long as they can, HCMG’s locations offer apartments for independent living, as well as spaces for assisted living. The company offers a wide range of services for senior care Cincinnati. No matter what services or level of care that a patient might need, the facilities in HCMG’s portfolio can help.



The patients at HCMG’s facilities rave about the care they receive. For example, Paula said “They (the nurses) knew me better than I knew myself, and gave fantastic care. Bless you all!”



Another resident said that Brookwood felt like home from the first day they moved in, in 2008.



Careful research into nursing homes Cincinnati will provide the families of seniors with information that will help them make the best choice possible when it comes to their relative’s care. The Health Care Management Group offers six locations with care that is right for individuals with a variety of conditions.



About Health Care Management Group

HCMG offers assisted living and retirement homes for individuals in the greater Cincinnati area, including areas of Northern Kentucky. For more information, please visit http://www.hcmg.com/