Assisted Living in Florida Center Buena Vida Estates Shares Socialization and Nutrition Research

West Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- The decision to move an elderly family member or friend into an assisted living environment is never an easy one to make. Since the needs of the elderly can change drastically, assisted living is an excellent alternative for a person who is not entirely dependent and can benefit from round-the-clock care.



For the past few years, people thinking about moving to an assisted living environment have always considered Buena Vida Estates. The center, which provides assisted living in Florida, allows its residents to live a comfortable retirement lifestyle that is safe and secure. Buena Vida Estates promotes an independent, productive, and happy lifestyle for all of its residents, and encourages its members to pursue any friendships, hobbies, interests, and opportunities that they wish to.



Recently, Doreen Boudreau, the Director of Marketing at Buena Vida Estates, shared some new research regarding the importance of nutrition and socialization in the lives of seniors.



According to The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, individuals should make wise choices from every food group, as well as find balances between the food consumed and energy burned. Getting the most nutrition possible from ingested calories means that people can stay happy, mobile, and independent while reducing the risks of diabetes, obesity, arthritis, osteoporosis, and anxiety and depression.



In addition to nutrition, socialization is important. Studies from Harvard University show that socialization might have as many benefits as good exercise. When seniors maintain an active social life, they can avoid depression, a mental state that is known to lead to other problems such as alcoholism, cancer, and heart disease.



“Experts say that seniors who enjoy an active social life and combine good nutrition often extend their lives by years,” said Boudreau. “Seniors who live in community care retirement communities are more satisfied with their daily lives than their contemporaries who remain in their homes.”



Buena Vida Estates works to provide its residents with services such as daily nutritionally balanced meals prepared by an experienced culinary team. The community contains an elegant dining room and Bistro lounge so that residents can socialize as they eat and enjoy attentive service from professional wait staff.



Buena Vida Estates’ resort-style living—complete with activities and entertainment—makes it the best place to retire in Florida.



Individuals interested in learning more about Buena Vida Estates and its services can visit the community’s website for more information.



