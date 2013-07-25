Assisted Living in New Jersey Provider Reformed Church Home Receives Positive Ratings and Awards

Old Bridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- When living at home is no longer an option, many people opt to use the services of an assisted living or nursing home facility. While these facilities can provide an excellent quality of life to its residents, it is important to thoroughly research a facility before deciding to move in.



Since 1998, Reformed Church Home, a facility that provides senior living in New Jersey, has dedicated itself to offering award-winning assisted living, respite care, skilled nursing, and sub-acute rehabilitation services to adults over 65 years of age. Reformed Church Home is best known for its caring staff members that are committed to taking care of the residents, its selection of apartments, suites, and furnished units, and a rehabilitation facility with the latest equipment. Although Reformed Church Home is affiliated with the Reformed Church in America, a Christian denomination, it welcomes elders from all walks of life.



Recently, Reformed Church Home revealed that it earned several honors, many of which are only awarded to the best caretakers in the country.



Reformed Church Home once again earned the 5-Star Quality Rating from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Even though only 10 percent of Medicare and Medicaid’s participating nursing facilities receive the rating, Reformed Church Home has consistently received this rating since the system was developed.



The New Jersey senior living facility was also recognized in the first international group of facilities that met the 2013 Providigm Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement (QAPI)’s accreditation criteria. Reformed Church Home also won an award for Customer Satisfaction. Both of these awards are only given to homes that continuously improve the quality of care and life for nursing home residents. Reformed Church Home is one of only three facilities to win the QAPI Award and the only facility in New Jersey that was recognized for its customer satisfaction.



Lastly, Reformed Church Home made the cut for 2013’s U.S. News & World Report’s Best Nursing Home list. This list establishes the top nursing homes in the country, including the state and city, and helps caregivers to find facilities with a reputation for excellent care.



