Assisted Living in Scottsdale, AZ Brings Options for Retirement Living

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- “Assisted living Scottsdale” is the newest term retirement-age residents or their loved ones use to search for a gorgeous, upscale choice for independent or assisted living in Scottsdale, Arizona. They learn that Arté Resort Living offers even more than two types of living arrangements. Life at Arté includes winter rentals, a 24-hour concierge and a sports lounge.



Senior living Scottsdale translates to an array of options for Valley residents and winter visitors. Whether it’s a 30-day vacation or a long-term arrangement, Arté Resort Living has something ideal for anyone looking for the finest in retirement living. Everyone who lives at Arté can enjoy the services of a concierge available round-the-clock and the comfort and fun of a sports lounge.



Independent living Scottsdale means the freedom to have a cat or small dog continue to live with the resident, the freedom to hike, bake signature holiday cookies or entertain family and friends in the community’s Deco Cafe kitchen. Assisted living still offers plenty of freedom, guided by a philosophy of service that focuses on maximizing each resident’s independence. Arté provides supervision and assistance with activities of daily life; the coordination of services by outside health care professionals of each resident’s choice; and respectful, non-intrusive supervision to help to ensure health, safety and well-being.



Arté’s assisted living services include administration or supervision of medication; personal care services provided by a trained staff person; help with performing daily tasks; and assistance when enjoying hobbies or pursuing preferred interests.



Assisted living in Arte’s retirement community Scottsdale, AZ means a private apartment, with a private bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living area. When friends and family come to visit, they’ll even have a hotel suite at the Arté they can lease daily, so they are never far from the resident.



Arté’s residents look forward to a variety of activities, including card games in the Vanderbilt Bridge Room or a quiet game of chess in the Kipling Library. Fitness buffs find endless ways to stay in shape from workouts and classes in the fitness facility, to water aerobics in the pool, to walking the scenic trail system. Socializing is a way of life with enriching social programs, lifelong learning, current events, spirituality and an ever-engaging calendar of activities. Many Arté’s residents stay active in the community as well. Just this January Arté Resort Retirement Living resident Roslyn Vinnik was honored by the Jewish Community Association of Greater Phoenix as the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center Volunteer of the Year.



About Arté Resort Living

This is a luxurious senior living community, with spacious apartments for independent living and beautifully appointed private apartments earmarked for assisted living, all unsurpassed anywhere in Arizona. Arté is considered by those in the industry to be among the finest communities of its kind in the nation. Yet it is surprisingly affordable. For more information, please visit www.arteresortliving.com.