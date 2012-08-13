Assisted Living Community in Brick, NJ, Raises Money for the Alzheimer's Association

Brick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Brandywine Senior Living at Reflections, a premier provider of assisted living in Brick NJ, recently raised $465 for the Alzheimer’s Association. Money was raised this past month from donations from staff and families, from refreshments that were prepared and sold by the Reflections’ staff, and from a bake sale that was held in the afternoon.



An employee BBQ and Volleyball game was also held with the staff of 2 other Brandywine Senior Living locations, Howell and The Gables. Everyone made donations as a “cover”.



Melissa Hingher, Executive Director at Brandywine Senior Living at Reflections commented, “It takes a special group of people to care for those with Alzheimer's disease, and our team is very much dedicated to this cause. We see on a daily basis how this disease affects not just the person with the diagnosis, but their family and friends.”



About Brandywine Senior Living at Reflections®

Brandywine Senior Living at Reflections offers assisted living in Ocean County, NJ and an elegant lifestyle for those who have Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other forms of memory loss. Reflections® is Brandywine Senior Living’s state of the art program for the memory impaired, and is based on providing a relationship based approach to care. To learn more about Brandywine Senior Living at Reflections call (732) 785-3370, or go to http://www.brandycare.com



About Brandywine Senior Living

Brandywine Senior Living is the region's premier operator of residential communities for senior adults. The company currently operates twenty-five assisted living communities in five states (PA, NJ, DE, NY and CT). The company is headquartered in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. For more information, contact Brandywine Senior Living at http://www.brandycare.com.