Assisted Living with Heart

With assisted living communities, memory care and support, and plenty of resources available to you, assisted living in Casper WY is a great place to be!



Around here, we believe that our community is a celebration of life, including catching up with old friends, making new ones, and creating new memories with your family and those you love the most. It is a great place to call home with all the care you need. Our staff is here to help you with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, eating, and medication management. Mountain Plaza has state-regulated supportive care along with a 24/7 on-call nursing staff presence.



Each month your apartment will include:



Three delicious meals prepared for you

Plenty of snacks

Light housekeeping done each week

Activities to get excited about

Professional staff supervision

Medical support

Transportation services

Basic cable, including sports channels

All utilities paid (except for personal phone and internet)



You will need to bring your own furniture to personalize your new home. All units come with inviting entryways and spacious living and bedrooms. You can check out our floor plans online or call us at (307.232.0100) to schedule a tour if you are in the area.



Our memory care is designed specifically for residents with all types of dementia, including Alzheimer's. They will receive extra support with daily activities and extra oversight with trained professionals. Units in our memory care are designed to accommodate all needs, including a secured garden courtyard and special dining room.