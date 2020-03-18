Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- The "Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market Size" is projected to reach USD 45.06 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 21.32 billion in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technique (In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), and Others), By Procedure (Fresh Donor, Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Donor, and Frozen Non-donor), By End User (Fertility Clinics, and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." As per the report, increasing stress levels amongst the population is likely to result in the rising prevalence of infertility. It will aid in the fertility services market growth during the forecast period.



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



Key Players Operating in The Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



CARE Fertility

Monash IVF Group

Bloom IVF Centre

Carolinas Fertility Institute

California Cryobank

European Sperm Bank

INVO Bioscience

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Other key market players



Europe to Dominate: Increasing Prevalence of Fertility to Favor Growth



The assisted reproductive technologies market is geographically segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Out of these, Europe had acquired USD 8.78 billion ART market revenue in 2018. It is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising incidence of infertility that is further leading to increasing demand for ART procedures.



North America is anticipated to showcase a notable CAGR in the coming years owing to the rising adoption of fertility services amongst the masses residing in the U.S. Also, the increasing utilization of novel technology equipped services, as well as high disposable income, are responsible for healthy growth in this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow significantly by registering a higher CAGR and fertility services market share by 2026. It is attributable to the reduction in the socio-ethical stigma amongst the masses as well as the rising incidence of infertility.



Segmentation



By Technique



In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Artificaial Insemination (AI-IUI)

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others

By Procedure



Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-donor

By End User



Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

By Geography



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



