Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market Demand, Share, Global Trend, Business Growth, Top Key Players, and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2026

Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market report helps to understand the most dominating growth drivers as well as the obstacles occurring in the market. Combined with this, it enlightens the readers about several aspects of the global market namely current trends, regional analysis, segments, market figure, challenges, and significant market players.
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- The "Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market Size" is projected to reach USD 45.06 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 21.32 billion in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technique (In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), and Others), By Procedure (Fresh Donor, Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Donor, and Frozen Non-donor), By End User (Fertility Clinics, and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." As per the report, increasing stress levels amongst the population is likely to result in the rising prevalence of infertility. It will aid in the fertility services market growth during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in The Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
CARE Fertility
Monash IVF Group
Bloom IVF Centre
Carolinas Fertility Institute
California Cryobank
European Sperm Bank
INVO Bioscience
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Other key market players
Europe to Dominate: Increasing Prevalence of Fertility to Favor Growth
The assisted reproductive technologies market is geographically segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Out of these, Europe had acquired USD 8.78 billion ART market revenue in 2018. It is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising incidence of infertility that is further leading to increasing demand for ART procedures.
North America is anticipated to showcase a notable CAGR in the coming years owing to the rising adoption of fertility services amongst the masses residing in the U.S. Also, the increasing utilization of novel technology equipped services, as well as high disposable income, are responsible for healthy growth in this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow significantly by registering a higher CAGR and fertility services market share by 2026. It is attributable to the reduction in the socio-ethical stigma amongst the masses as well as the rising incidence of infertility.
Segmentation
By Technique
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
Artificaial Insemination (AI-IUI)
Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)
Others
By Procedure
Fresh Donor
Fresh Non-donor
Frozen Donor
Frozen Non-donor
By End User
Hospitals
Fertility Clinics
By Geography
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
