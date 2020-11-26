New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market is forecast to reach USD 50.71 Billion by 2027. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is infertility treatment which involves laboratory fusion of ovule extracted from the women's ovaries with the male sperms. In the recent decades there has been a dramatic rise in the number of women who are choosing to conceive after the age of 35. This progression started with rise of feminism and women coming out of their solely domestic roles. Today, 15% of birth-giving people are 35 and older, up from 11% in 2002 and 8% in 1990. With prevalent trend of delayed pregnancies across different parts of the world and the use of ovulation test kits is anticipated to grow significantly, thus stimulating the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market.



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Dynamics



Assisted reproductive technology (ART) can be used to bypass fertility problems while conserving the genetic connection. 1.5 million assisted reproductive technology (ART) cycles were conducted worldwide in 2012. It should however be mentioned that almost 76.7% of assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures failed, and about 23.3% were successful. Generally, assisted reproductive technology (ART) is suggested when other methods have not been successful and when there is various male infertility or tubal blocking.



Nearly 0.3% of all infants are born annually through assisted reproductive technology (ART) across the globe. Growing awareness about assisted reproductive technology and diminished discomfort around pregnancy related disorders in the social scenario have contributed sufficient market boost of the assisted reproductive technology market. assisted reproductive technology (ART) statistics provided by the World Fertility Patterns show that, Mexico's birth rate is around 2 kids per mother, well below the levels required to support the current population of Mexico. Same trend has been noticed in Brazil where the birth rate is also smaller, at 1.75. Costa Rica's birth rate is down to 1.66. These declining fertility rates can stimulate the growth of assisted reproductive technology (ART).



A major limiting factor for the market is the stringent rules and regulations. The transfer of a number of embryos in a single cycle increases the chances of multiple births. Due to the increased social costs and health risks associated with multiple births, legislation or guidelines from professional societies have been introduced in many countries. Also, moderate success rate, is expected to act as a restraining factor on the global market in the years ahead.



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market: Regional Outlook



North America dominated the market in 2019 with a share of USD 9.13 billion. In the U.S., the number of births dropped by over 2% over 2017-2018. According to assisted reproductive technology (ART) statistics by Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S., over 284,385 assisted reproductive technology (ART) cycles were performed in 2017 which resulted in over 68,000 live births. 87,535 cycles were performed for egg or embryo banking in which the intent was to freeze all resulting eggs or embryos for future assisted reproductive technology (ART) cycles. As more women opt for late births, egg freezing is becoming more common. Though assisted reproductive technology (ART) is still relatively uncommon compared to its demand, its use has doubled over the past decade. Nearly 1.7% of all infants born in the U.S. annually are conceived through assisted reproductive technology (ART).



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth as a result of an increased understanding of healthy lifestyles. However, the growing rate of medical tourism is fuelling demand for assisted reproductive technology (ART), which in turn was expected to help regional market growth.



The market in Europe and the rest of the world is expected to witness opportunity for expansion as people in countries including the UAE, Brazil, South Africa, the UK, Germany, and France are delaying marriage and child birth and often facing infertility.



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market: Key Players



Merck KGaA (Germany)

Cooper Surgical (Denmark)

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific (US)

Vitroife AB (Sweden)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Celmatix, Inc. (US)

Anecova (Switzerland)

OvaScience (US)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US)

FertiPro N.V. (Belgium)



The COVID-19 Impact on Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market::



The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the growth of the market as in several countries IVF or other assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures are being postponed or cancelled. Many studies have stated that women trying to conceive through assisted reproductive technology (ART) are vulnerable to infection due to lower immunity. The restricted movements and shutdown of the ART facilities in developed as well as developing nations has resulted into reduction of couples approaching ART. However, various gynecologist are maintaining the routine or follow up of surrogate or couples enlisted under assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures by using digital platform, hence after a short span of decline in growth, the market is estimated to grow in later phase 2021.



Report Highlights:



Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing assisted reproductive technology (ART) market dynamics in the industry

In-depth assisted reproductive technology (ART) market segmentation

Historical, present, and projected assisted reproductive technology (ART)market size in terms of volume and value

Recent assisted reproductive technology (ART) market trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Segments, sub-segments, and geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on assisted reproductive technology (ART) market performance



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market on the basis of procedure, technology, type, end use and region:



Procedures Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Embryo/Egg Banking



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

IVF Using Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

IVF Without Using Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Pre-Implantation Genetic Screening (PGS)

Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Artificial Insemination

Surrogacy

Ovulation Induction

Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Clinical Research

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- MEA

- Latin America



