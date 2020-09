New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market - Forecast to 2027



The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Research Report offers an in-depth analysis of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) industry and the economic scenario for business management that offers development and profitability for the key players in the market. The report on the Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market covers the latest impact of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected every aspect of life and has drastically altered the market dynamics. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly changing market dynamics along with the initial and future impact of the pandemic on the overall market. Moreover, the report offers crucial insights into the current and future growth aspects of the market.



The study offers a comprehensive overview of the technologies, volume size, raw materials, and in-depth analysis of the market with a dedicated section for the profiling of key companies. The report also offers trends and patterns that are projected to influence the growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.



Market Size – USD 24.21 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Growing health awareness.



The report further explores the key companies and their product portfolios to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape. Along with the profiles, the sections also offer insights into their market size, market share, global position, financial standing, business overview, and strategic initiatives, such as product developments, technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations, among others, undertaken by companies.



The report covers the profiling of the following key companies:



Merck KGaA (Germany), Cooper Surgical (Denmark), Fujifilm Irvine Scientific (US), Vitroife AB (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Celmatix, Inc. (US), Anecova (Switzerland), OvaScience (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), , and FertiPro N.V. (Belgium).



Furthermore, the report offers insights into the segmentation of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) industry based on product types, applications, end-user, technology, and key regions. The study also assesses the market segment expected to show significant growth in the coming years.



Procedures Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Embryo/Egg Banking



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

IVF Using Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

IVF Without Using Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Pre-Implantation Genetic Screening (PGS)

Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Artificial Insemination

Surrogacy

Ovulation Induction

Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Clinical Research

Others



Regional Analysis of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market includes:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Features of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Report:



The report encompasses Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) industry



Furthermore, the report offers a sophisticated analysis of the market statistics and is represented in graphs, tables, facts, figures, diagrams, and charts to provide a better understanding of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) industry.



The report considers the following years for estimation of the market size:



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2027



Forecast Years: 2020-2027



Thank you for reading our report. Customization is available in the report. To know more, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.



