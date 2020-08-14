Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 11.70% During the Forecast 2020 to 2026

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The assisted reproductive technology market was valued at USD 17.80 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 43.14 Billion by 2026 growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.70% from 2020 to 2026. Rising work load and job pressure towards mankind are increasing the disposable income of the global populations. However, this has led to the rise in stress and physical distortion. In addition, the number of employed female population is increasing with the advancement of days.



Hence, lack of mental relief and changes in lifestyles and food habits are increasing the rates of infertility. The fertility of both male and female population is reducing with the advancement of technologies and exposure of unhealthy food habits. These are the major factors expected to drive the global assisted reproductive technology market during the forecast period. Rise in the median age of first-time conceiving is another factor proving to be a prime cause of fertility defects which in turn will create new necessities and augment the market of growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.



The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. This latest industry research study analyzes the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.



The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.



Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.



Key Questions Answered by Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report



Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

List of Companies Covered:



Bloom IVF Centre,

CooperSurgical Inc.,

Cosmos Biomedical,

Cryolab Ltd.,

European Sperm Bank,

Ferring B.V.,

Merck Group,

Irvine Scientific.,

Microm UK Ltd. and

Ovascience.



Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Has Been Segmented Into:



By Type



IVF

ICSI

GIFT

IUI

Others

By End-User



Fertility Clinics

Hospitals



By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



