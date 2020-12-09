Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- The global assistive reproductive technology market is poised to attain a valuation of USD 50.32 billion by the end of 2027, according to the latest report published by Emergen Research. The assistive reproductive technology (ART) market is majorly propelled by the soaring popularity and demand for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and other technologies such as artificial insemination-intrauterine (AI-IUI) and Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), among other ARTs. The increasing incidences of ovulation and fertility issues in women facing menstrual issues due to lifestyle conditions are significant factors driving market growth. Ovulation problems contribute to more than 20% of infertility cases worldwide.



The proliferation of the assistive reproductive technology market is further fueled by the demand for ARTs and the increase in the number of women opting to go for fertility treatment to augment the fertility period, thereby increasing the need for in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Moreover, the lack of awareness regarding infertility issues among the younger generation and the social, cultural, and economic factors involved in the issues is driving the need for assistive reproductive technologies to overcome the social dilemmas. An official report from the World Health Organization states that about 8-10% of couples worldwide suffer from fertility issues.



The market is set to witness rapid growth during forecast years due to the escalating incidences of infertility occurring due to sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). The STDs such as gonorrhea and chlamydia typically cause scarring of the fallopian tubes and other reproductive structures, thereby causing infertility. This is presumed to contribute to the enhanced adoption of assistive reproductive technology.



Key Highlights from the Report:

- Frozen non-donor eggs segment is anticipated to report the highest CAGR during the forecast timeline attributed to their enhanced reliability and soaring pregnancy success rate.

- Artificial insemination-intrauterine is a minimally invasive procedure as it does not necessitate removing eggs from the body. The procedure is highly cost-efficient in comparison to IVF and thereby is a highly popular assistive reproductive technology.

- The market growth is propelled by the rising advancement in the healthcare sector, abundance of skilled professionals, higher capacity of expenditure, adequate private and group insurance services, and state-of-the-art operating and surgical rooms.

- Europe commanded the market growth in 2019 with the largest market share with France, Germany, and the U.K., leading the market expansion in the region. This can be credited to the increasing product and service development and the advancements in fertility treatments across the region. Europe also became the first nation to withdraw the "experimental" tag from the cryopreservation of eggs.

- The prominent companies and firms operating in the market are Microm UK Ltd., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Cosmos Biomedical, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Irvine Scientific, and Parallabs, among others.

- Ferring Pharmaceuticals, in June 2020, announced a two-year partnership with Igenomix for the research study on new and advanced disease mechanism and discovery of viable targets in medical conditions linked with pregnancy complications and infertility, for instance, preeclampsia, for designing and developing unprecedented therapeutic and screening applications to focus on the unmet medical needs.



For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research has divided the Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market based on procedure, technology, end-user, and regions:



Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Frozen Donor

- Fresh Non-Donor

- Fresh Donor

- Egg/Embryo Banking

- Frozen Non-Donor



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

- Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

- Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine (AI-IUI)

- In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

- In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

- Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Hospitals

- Fertility Clinics

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o BENELUX

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Chile

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA



