The Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired industry to reach $6,105.7 million USD by 2025. Increasing awareness about the available solutions, coupled with technological advancements are the major factors fueling the growth of Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market.
Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Increasing awareness concerning market solutions, and technological advancements are considered as the major factors supplying the expansion of global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. Moreover, strict restrictive controls and also the price of some technologies could hamper the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market growth.
Prominent players operating in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market include VFO, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., HumanWare Group, Access Ingenuity, American Thermoform, LVI Low Vision International, Cambium Learning and others.
All the systems, devices, services and appliances that are utilized by the disabled to support their everyday lives, deliver a secure quality, create their activities easily, and are enclosed beneath helpful technologies. These technologies are used to increase, maintain, or improve purposeful capabilities of people with disabilities.
Educational devices dominated helpful technologies for visually impaired market in 2018. Rising demand for braille devices is a key factor propelling the expansion of education devices. Moreover, government initiatives to bridge the gap between the visibly abled and disabled is also promoting the expansion of this section. Among the top users, hospitals and social organizations occupied majority of the market share in 2018.
The global assistive technology for visually impaired market is categorized into several segmentation including product overview, end user overview, and regional overview.
There are several sorts of helpful technologies at the current stage on the market to provision the blind and visually impaired, of that many are supposed to deliver information through bit or sound that may conventionally be received visually. Among the few best well-known assistive technologies for the blind and visually impaired are the 'haptic aids', created upon the responsiveness of bit. These embrace the standard low technical school devices, just like the Braille texts and white canes, aboard inscribed or tangible maps and unsmooth surfaces to help navigation. Moreover, advanced high technical school counterparts of those tactual aids, like the modern Braille applications, sensible canes and tactual laptop devices, are on the global assistive technology for visually impaired market.
Based on the product overview, the global assistive technology for visually impaired market is fragmented into low vision devices, educational devices, mobility devices, braille writers, reading machines, braille computers, and others. In terms of end user overview, the global assistive technology for visually impaired market is divided into hospital & social organization, blind schools, personal use. Looping on the regional overview, the global assistive technology for visually impaired market is a wide range to North America, Canada, Europe, U.S., Germany, U.K., Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, China, Rest of Europe, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Latin America, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.
Key segments of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market
Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Educational devices
Braille computers
Braille writers
Reading machines
Mobility devices
Low vision devices
Others
End user Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Blind schools
Hospitals & social organizations
Personal use
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Some Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Overview, By Product
Chapter 5. Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Overview, By End User
Chapter 6. Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
