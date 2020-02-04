Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Increasing awareness concerning market solutions, and technological advancements are considered as the major factors supplying the expansion of global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. Moreover, strict restrictive controls and also the price of some technologies could hamper the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market growth.



Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1010



Prominent players operating in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market include VFO, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., HumanWare Group, Access Ingenuity, American Thermoform, LVI Low Vision International, Cambium Learning and others.



All the systems, devices, services and appliances that are utilized by the disabled to support their everyday lives, deliver a secure quality, create their activities easily, and are enclosed beneath helpful technologies. These technologies are used to increase, maintain, or improve purposeful capabilities of people with disabilities.



Educational devices dominated helpful technologies for visually impaired market in 2018. Rising demand for braille devices is a key factor propelling the expansion of education devices. Moreover, government initiatives to bridge the gap between the visibly abled and disabled is also promoting the expansion of this section. Among the top users, hospitals and social organizations occupied majority of the market share in 2018.



Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/assistive-technologies-for-visually-impaired-market



The global assistive technology for visually impaired market is categorized into several segmentation including product overview, end user overview, and regional overview.



There are several sorts of helpful technologies at the current stage on the market to provision the blind and visually impaired, of that many are supposed to deliver information through bit or sound that may conventionally be received visually. Among the few best well-known assistive technologies for the blind and visually impaired are the 'haptic aids', created upon the responsiveness of bit. These embrace the standard low technical school devices, just like the Braille texts and white canes, aboard inscribed or tangible maps and unsmooth surfaces to help navigation. Moreover, advanced high technical school counterparts of those tactual aids, like the modern Braille applications, sensible canes and tactual laptop devices, are on the global assistive technology for visually impaired market.



Based on the product overview, the global assistive technology for visually impaired market is fragmented into low vision devices, educational devices, mobility devices, braille writers, reading machines, braille computers, and others. In terms of end user overview, the global assistive technology for visually impaired market is divided into hospital & social organization, blind schools, personal use. Looping on the regional overview, the global assistive technology for visually impaired market is a wide range to North America, Canada, Europe, U.S., Germany, U.K., Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, China, Rest of Europe, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Latin America, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.



Key segments of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market



Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)



Educational devices



Braille computers



Braille writers



Reading machines



Mobility devices



Low vision devices



Others



End user Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)



Blind schools



Hospitals & social organizations



Personal use



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



U.K.



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1010



Some Points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Executive Summary



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Market Outlook



Chapter 4. Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Overview, By Product



Chapter 5. Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Overview, By End User



Chapter 6. Global Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Overview, By Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Some Points from List of Figures:



Table 1. Global assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) by product (2015-2025)



Table 2. Global assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) by end user (2015-2025)



Table 3. Global educational devices assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)



Table 4. Global braille computers assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)



Table 5. Global braille writers assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)



Table 6. Global reading machines assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)



Table 7. Global mobility devices assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)



Table 8. Global low vision devices assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)



Table 9. Global others assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)



Table 10. Global blind school assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)



Table 11. Global hospital & social organization assistive technologies for visually impaired market revenue (USD Million) (2015-2025)



Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1010



About Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market's size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients' knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.



Contact Info:



Ryan Johnson



Adroit Market Research



3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,



Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A



Phone No: +19723628199



Email: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com