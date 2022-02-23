Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Assistive Technology Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Assistive Technology market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Assistive Technology is used in any product or device that is intended to improve the quality of life and independence of people with disabilities. According to estimates from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, one in four adults is living with a disability. Moreover, the baby boomer generation is more likely to have a disability than previous generations as they age, which means that this ratio is likely to grow in the future. Globally, more than 1 billion people of the world's population, experience some type of disability. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) by 2030, two billion people will require access to at least one assistive technology, and many will require two or more. This will drive the market growth in the forecast period.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Adoption Of Technologically Advanced Devices and Augment Sales Of Mobility Aids Due To Rising Number Of People With Cancer.

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption Of Technologically Advanced Devices

Augment Sales Of Mobility Aids Due To Rising Number Of People With Cancer

Market Trend

Adoption Of Hearing Aids With Rechargeable Batteries

Restraints

High Cost Of Few Sophisticated Products

Opportunities

Increasing Number Of Orthopedic And Neurological Disorders and Rise In Surgical Operations Are Further Increasing The Demand For Medical Mobility Devices

Challenges

Intense Competition Especially From Regional Players

