Assistive Technology Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: MED-EL, Beltone, Hoveround

Key Players in This Report Include,

GF Health Products (United States), Invacare (United States), MED-EL (Austria), Sunrise Medical, Inc. (Germany), William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark), Beltone (Canada), Enabling Technologies (United States), GN ReSound (Denmark), Hoveround (United States), GN Store Nord AS (Denmark), Karma Mobility (United Kingdom).



Brief Summary of Assistive Technology:

Assistive Technology is used in any product or device that is intended to improve the quality of life and independence of people with disabilities. According to estimates from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, one in four adults is living with a disability. Moreover, the baby boomer generation is more likely to have a disability than previous generations as they age, which means that this ratio is likely to grow in the future. Globally, more than 1 billion people of the world's population, experience some type of disability. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) by 2030, two billion people will require access to at least one assistive technology, and many will require two or more. This will drive the market growth in the forecast period.



Market Growth Drivers

- Increasing Adoption Of Technologically Advanced Devices

- Augment Sales Of Mobility Aids Due To Rising Number Of People With Cancer



Influencing Trend

- Adoption Of Hearing Aids With Rechargeable Batteries



Restraints

- High Cost Of Few Sophisticated Products



The Global Assistive Technology Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Products, Services), Application (Kids, Adults), Device Type (Living Aids Devices {Hearing Aids)



Regions Covered in the Assistive Technology Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



