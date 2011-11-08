Assistus Corporation All Set To Attend BUILDEX Calgary At the BMO Centre

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2011 -- The time has arrived for Alberta’s largest tradeshow & conference of its kind to be held at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park on November 8 and 9. More than 4,000 visitors with 250 exhibits are anticipated at BUILDEX Calgary this year, and Assistus Corporation is honored to have been chosen to have a booth at this extremely popular event.



BUILDEX Calgary is all about designing, building and managing real estate. This year’s event will host 60 speakers and over 35 seminars all targeted to the Architecture & Design, Construction, Property Management and Green and Professional Development industries. Being an exhibitor at BUILDEX Calgary provides a wide array of benefits for those that have a booth including attendance at six complimentary seminars, prominent listing in the show guide and access to the most qualified prospects in the construction industry.



We hope everyone will stop by Booth 444 as we will be showcasing our Assistus suite of construction tools and process automation resources. Geared specifically for the construction industry in Calgary, it has many features that will be a tremendous asset to businesses looking to improve on process management,” said Andy Loogman, CFO of Assistus Corporation.



Assistus specializes in providing a full range of Information Technology (IT) solutions that are Microsoft-centric. In addition to Microsoft Office365, Assistus will be sharing information related to CRM, SharePoint and additional services including IPM (Project Management for Contractors) and the AssistUs Estimating spreadsheet.



When Microsoft Dynamics first introduced CRM to the market place, Assistus was the industry leader that immediately recognized the potential for increasing productivity for clients across numerous industries which include construction, manufacturing, wealth management, Oil & Gas and many more. Assistus has become a leading partner in North America; providing CRM services from straight deployment to deep and extensive customization of Microsoft’s CRM product.



About Assistus Corporation

Assistus Corporation offers a full-service approach to ensure that clients' core business problems are addressed before the organization can tackle any technical issues. The approach starts with a thorough business analysis and a design process that incorporates customers' input.



To contact Ryan Mullaney for more information about our company or any of our products, call (403) 697-6592 or email us at info@assistus.com.