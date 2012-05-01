Assistus Set to Share at Calgary Entrepreneur Peer Group Meeting

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- The Calgary Business Professionals Meeting Group is a long standing peer group of professionals that meets regularly to share business ideas and best practices and provide a networking environment designed for business success.



Assistus Corporation has been invited to share strategies for the leading cloud technologies that are designed to help Calgary businesses communicate with ease, share business strategies, keep sales professionals focused and provide business owners with the tools needed to measure their companies’ success.



Joining Assistus will be CTECH Consulting Group and Aqurus. In March 2012, these leading Calgary cloud computing companies joined forces as members of the Cloud Summit Alliance to help Calgary business leaders get better acquainted with the cloud and cloud technologies.



“Cloud computing is here to stay,” said Assistus President Ryan Mullaney. “Members of the Calgary Business Professionals Group are the perfect audience for cloud services. Cloud computing keeps their initial investment on technology low and offers a subscription plan to help small businesses manage their most critical resource: cash”.



Assistus will share strategies on how to best leverage Microsoft Office 365 solutions including Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft Lync.



To register for the May 9 Calgary Business Professionals group event, visit their website at http://www.meetup.com/businessincalgary/events/62279902/.



