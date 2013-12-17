Associate-O-Matic Review Build a Custom Amazon Associates Store with 1000's of Items in Minutes

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Associate-O-Matic is the latest online course developed that offers an amazing affiliate program where customers will earn up to 15% for every sale generated from their website or blog. Daily Gossip Magazine made an unbiased Associate-O-Matic Review who aims to help customers worldwide discover the answer to one big concern that most customers have: Is Associate-O-Matic a scam? Or it really works? Associate-O-Matic Review readers can find on Dailygossip.org that following the guidelines from the book users can expect to see positive results as soon as possible.



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Customers who are an Amazon affiliate/associate and they are wishing to make their own profitable store or they want have a website or blog but want to add a shopping area to it so they can start selling and making more money, then Associate-O-Matic is the right choice for them.



Associate-O-Matic is simple, yet powerful Amazon store builder can help them create profitable online niche stores. This tool, started by Justin Mecham, has been helping Amazon affiliates/associates since 2004. It also is part of the Amazon Web Services Developer Advisory Council and has been featured in different blogs, websites, and magazines, including Inc., Wikinomics, and Web User.



Visit the official site of Associate-O-Matic right here



With Associate-O-Matic, users don't need programming expertise to build a standalone Amazon store or add a shopping area to their existing blog or website. Customers can install and set this application up in a few minutes and they can easily customize the look and feel of their store to make it unique. Users will also have a huge selection of items, they can either choose individual items or automatically add thousands of items from hundreds of categories. This application will use their domain name throughout with custom titles and metatags, making it SEO friendly. By building a store using this tool, they can turn visitors into sure buyers.



When customers download the full version of Associate-O-Matic, they can install it on multiple servers with an unlimited number of domains. Users purchase also includes access to updates and releases, email support, and support in the forum.



Moreover, the author guarantees that customers who are disappointed about Associate-O-Matic, they will receive all their money back within 2 months. All in all, this Associate-O-Matic Review was developed to show customers if this product really worth their investment.



About Associate-O-Matic

On official site of Associate-O-Matic users can read more information, descriptions and features of this program. So, customers interested in reading more about Associate-O-Matic, they can read more right here at http://dailygossip.org/associate-o-matic-7259.