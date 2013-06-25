Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) in Hot Drinks (World) - New Market Study Published

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) in Hot Drinks (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Associated British Foods Plc appears to be more dynamic in exploring opportunity beyond its comfort zone and this is reflected in its continuous expansion in malt-based drinks in Brazil and the introduction of Ovaltine into India. The company however relies mainly on an organic growth strategy and has made no major acquisition for its hot drinks business in recent years. ABF is happy to see the strong growth of tea pods in the US but it should be aware of Nestle's aspiration for premium tea.
Euromonitor International's Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) in Hot Drinks (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Hot Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
