Associated Paving Asphalt Contractors Introduce Bagela, Model BA10000F Recycler

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Associated Paving Asphalt Contractors of Philadelphia, Bucks County and Montgomery County, is pleased to introduce Bagela, Model BA10000F Recycler. This is a portable self-contained unit producing quality recycled material/asphalt anytime, anywhere. On-site production yields approximately one ton of recycled material every seven minutes. The recycler is able to receive chucks of paving and/or millings producing material that can be transferred directly to the paver, which in return, saves on time, money and hauling/fuel.



By introducing advanced equipment like the Bagela, Model BA10000F Recycler, Associated Paving Contractors is able to remain as leading asphalt paving contractors in Montgomery County, Bucks County, Philadelphia and surrounding areas. This spring, the company is staying busy with many requests for recreation court construction and maintenance projects. As warmer weather makes its way to town, everyone will be participating in outside activities like basketball, tennis and more. Associated Paving Contractors is one of the first companies that specializes in basketball, tennis and other multi-purpose court construction and remains a leader in this specialized field in the industry.



The company has experience building and maintaining countless recreation courts for various government agencies and private business owners. Associated Paving Contractors continues to be called upon for building courts because they have the necessary skills to build them properly. Pictures of some of the finished projects can be viewed on the company’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AssocPaving.



People interested in a free quote for construction of a recreation court can fill out the online form, email info@assocpaving.com or call 215-672-8000. Before the summer officially begins, property owners can have the paving they need finished and out of the way.



About Associated Paving Contractors

Associated Paving Contractors is a family owned and operated paving company located in Warminster, PA and is the sister company to APCON Environmental Services. Associated Paving Contractors has been proudly serving the greater Philadelphia area since 1970. Fully licensed to provide services in asphalt paving, concrete services including walkways and loading docks, excavation services including site development and retaining walls, their dedicated workers have a track record of success.



For more information, please visit http://www.assocpaving.com today.