Associated Paving Contractors Now Offering Commercial Paving Services This December

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- As the cold weather is beginning to arrive, many roads in the Bucks County and Philadelphia area are starting to feel the effects of temperature changes from morning to night. This causes rough roadways and potholes to form. Potholes are a nuisance and dangerous for drivers as they can result in flat tires or even accidents. To help patch up the pavement on commercial road surfaces, even parking lots, Associated Paving Contractors is pleased to announce they are offering their services for commercial paving this December.



The natural wear and tear of roadways and parking lots due to the extensive amount of traffic is common. There comes a time when the surface gets rough and rigid that a new paving project is a priority. Implementing the most advanced machinery and equipment, the professionals at Associated Paving Contractors will work tirelessly and effectively to get the job completed on time and leave the client (as well as drivers) completely satisfied. Whether it’s a few strips of a parking lot, or a thousand yards of commercial roadway, the professionals will treat each job with the same importance, conducting high-quality work to ensure the longevity of the new asphalt. They are committed to their clients and give each project the necessary attention for exceptional work.



Asphalt plants tend to pause their services for asphalt repair during the winter months because the surface of the road freezes and trying to repair will result in more damage. As commercial businesses look at their budget and realize they have the necessary funds to have unfinished parking lot paving jobs completed before the end of the year, it is recommended to get this done as quickly as possible before budgets are recreated for the New Year and the available money is placed into a different project.



For more information about their services or to inquire on pricing for a commercial asphalt paving project to be completed before winter is in full effect in Pennsylvania, please call Associated Paving Contractors at 215-672-8000 or visit their website today.



About Associated Paving Contractors

Associated Paving Contractors is a family owned and operated paving company located in Warminster, PA and is the sister company to APCON Environmental Services. Associated Paving Contractors has been proudly serving the greater Philadelphia area since 1970. Fully licensed to provide services in asphalt paving, concrete services including walkways and loading docks, excavation services including land clearing and retaining walls, their dedicated workers have a track record of success.



For more information, please visit http://www.assocpaving.com today.