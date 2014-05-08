Associated Paving Contractors Now Offering StreetPrint Imprinted Asphalt Services

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Associated Paving Contractors will be busy performing asphalt repairs in Montgomery County and surrounding areas in the Delaware Valley this summer. After repairing asphalt, the next step in the process is to add a decorative accent. The asphalt repair company is pleased to announce they are now offering StreetPrint™ Imprinted asphalt services. This service is a cost-effective method for producing any architectural design or decorative accent that will complement the new asphalt. Clients of Associated Paving Contractors can request this service for new constructions, renovated properties or upgraded properties and can choose their desired color as well.



StreetPrint™ combines the strength of the cement with the flexibility of the asphalt. By providing the lowest possible maintenance costs of any decorative system on the market, StreetPrint™ has proven performance in extreme weather conditions, which is why it is used around the world. Clients interested in the decorative system can contact Associated Paving Contractors for more information on how to design a unique paving system.



The asphalt paving contractors of Montgomery County offers information on their website about the various benefits of the decorative system. Benefits include safely channeling pedestrian and vehicular traffic with level or raised medians, creating custom pathways to public facilities or buildings, beautifying sidewalks, play areas or plazas and enhancing public awareness for a company’s business brand.



Associated paving ensures that this decorative system is efficient and affordable. The company is proud to be one of the only asphalt pavers in the Delaware Valley to offer the latest StreetPrint™ technology. For more information about how to have StreetPrint™ installed, please call 1-800-887-2222.



About Associated Paving Contractors

Associated Paving Contractors is a family owned and operated paving company located in Warminster, PA and is the sister company to APCON Environmental Services. Associated Paving Contractors has been proudly serving the greater Philadelphia area since 1970. Fully licensed to provide services in asphalt paving, concrete services including walkways and loading docks, excavation services including site development and retaining walls, their dedicated workers have a track record of success.



For more information, please visit http://www.assocpaving.com today.