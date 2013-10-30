Associated Paving Contractors Now Offering Their Services for Asphalt Repair This Winter

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Asphalt needs to be properly maintained and can crack or wear out for a variety of reasons. This can cause unsafe roadways and problems for drivers. In an effort to help keep the roadways safe for drivers, Associated Paving Contractors is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for asphalt repair this winter.



Roadways are traveled by thousands of different vehicles which weigh various amounts. With the amount of traffic endured by the asphalt, it is guaranteed to go through normal wear and tear, and potholes may begin to form. Damaged asphalt can also be due to the design when it was initially installed and the quality of maintenance to the road. Associated Paving Contractors, a premier paving company in Bucks County, will service and repair highways, residential and neighborhood roads—or driveways—as well as outdoor sports courts or parking lots.



Utilizing the latest equipment and newest technologies for proper repairs, Associated Paving Contractors will assess the problem, resurface, repair or patch the area to ensure it is durable and long-lasting so it can withstand the weight and traffic driving on the surface. The trained professionals will suggest to the client or township the proper repairs to maximize the longevity of the asphalt. They will also recycle the damaged asphalt to better help the environment. Upon completion of the project, the roadways will be smooth for the drivers and add an optimal appearance to the road.



In addition to repairing and performing the required maintenance on the roadways, as one of the top paving companies in Philadelphia, APCON will also stripe lines, install new concrete, fill cracks, and remove snow in the winter time. For more information about the asphalt repair services of Associated Paving Contractors, or to inquire about hiring the trained professionals for a patching and resurfacing job, please call 215-672-8000 or visit their website today.



About Associated Paving Contractors

Associated Paving Contractors is a family owned and operated paving company located in Warminster, PA and is the sister company to APCON Environmental Services. Associated Paving Contractors has been proudly serving the greater Philadelphia area since 1970. Fully licensed to provide services in asphalt paving, concrete services including walkways and loading docks, excavation services including land clearing and retaining walls, their dedicated workers have a track record of success.



For more information, please visit http://www.assocpaving.com today.