Associated Paving Explains How Oil Tank Removal Can Save Families Money

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- Oil tanks are crucial appliances for keeping residences warming and fueling important appliances like stoves and ovens. They make many people's daily lives easier, and help mitigate the hardness of the winters in Pennsylvania. While their importance is undeniable, there are several things that all homeowners with oil tanks should know about the risks and maintenance associated with these essential appliances. If they are used for too long, oil tanks will corrode and leak hazardous oil.



Oil cleanups bring with them numerous expenses and health hazards, and can be a nightmare, but they can be easily avoided by removing the old tank before it becomes too corroded. For those who would like to learn more, the experts at Associated Paving Contractors explain how oil tank removal services can save homeowners significant amounts of time and money.



One of the hazards associated with a leaking oil tank is the risks they can pose for humans' health. In addition to liquid oil, tanks can leak vapors that can be difficult to detect. These vapors can cause numerous health problems to people who become exposed, such as nausea, blood pressure increases, and headaches in the short term, and liver and kidney issues in the long term. Replacing their oil tank before they get too old can help families in Bucks and Montgomery County avoid all the health problems associated with fume exposure.



Additionally, old oil tanks are highly prone to leaking, which is usually the worst case scenario for homeowners on a budget. In addition to the health hazards they pose, oil leaks have specific cleanup protocols that must be followed and often require very specialized services like soil remediation to fully undo any damage. Cleanups can sometimes cost a fortune if the oil leaks onto neighboring properties or into the water supply, and the homeowner is almost always held accountable for the bill.



Finally, installing a new oil tank can help homeowners save on their monthly utility bills as well. Modern tanks last longer and are more efficient than older ones and newer appliances are inherently less likely to experience functionality issues. Anyone who is interested in learning more about oil tank installation and removal is encouraged to visit Associated Paving Contractors for more information.



About Associated Paving Contractors, Inc.

Associated Paving Contractors, Inc. is a family-owned and operated paving company located in Warminster, PA, and is the sister company to APCON Environmental Services. Associated Paving Contractors has been proudly serving the greater Philadelphia area since 1970.



